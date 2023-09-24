Kadarius Toney is ACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs are still looking to kick their offense into high gear early in this 2023 NFL season, and they’ll have a great opportunity to do so against the Chicago Bears in Week 3. One player who desperately needs to get going for Kansas City is wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who has not been able to take advantage of an increased role through two weeks. He’s dealing with a toe injury.

Despite missing two practices during the week, Toney’s limited session Friday was enough to put him on the field Sunday. He’ll be among the lead receivers for the Chiefs in terms of snaps played, but his usage will likely remain spotty with Travis Kelce back in the mix. Toney is always a threat to hit the big play and that can be enough for fantasy managers to play him, but he’s a boom-or-bust option even against a bad Chicago defense.