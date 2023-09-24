Isiah Pacheco is ACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Chicago Bears in Week 3. The Chiefs are known for their dominant offense, but came into the weekend with questionable tags for running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Pacheco is dealing with a hamstring injury, which is a concerning injury because it could limit him on the field and be easily re-aggravated. Still, the running back was expected to play and has been ruled ACTIVE.

Kansas City has developed into a pass-heavy team, but you can’t blame them with Patrick Mahomes. Still, Pacheco should be getting first dibs for carries in the backfield. He has 20 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown through two games this season. Pacheco doesn’t get as much involvement in the passing game since the Chiefs brought back Jerick McKinnon in free agency. Still, it doesn’t hurt being part of this high octane offense and there is a good chance that game script favors the run late, so keep Pacheco in your fantasy football lineups.