DK Metcalf is ACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Panthers

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. The Seahawks head into the game 1-1 and will look to take advantage of the Panthers being down starting quarterback Bryce Young. Seattle has their own injury to be concerned about as wide receiver DK Metcalf came into the weekend listed as questionable with a ribs injury. Luckily, he has been ruled ACTIVE for Sunday’s game.

Metcalf should be in line for a big day. Carolina will be down one of their top cornerbacks as Jaycee Horn is on IR. The Panthers’ defense isn’t known for its depth, and they will likely struggle to defend against Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Metcalf may be on a snap count limit, but you should still play him in your fantasy lineups if you were planning to. If you are in smaller leagues and have similar options, you could bench Metcalf if you are worried about a snap count or about him taking one big hit that re-aggravates the injury.