Puka Nacua injury: What status means for Week 3 Monday Night Football

The Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals on the second Monday Night Football game to close out Week 3. The 1-1 Rams could be in a fortuitous position with Joe Burrow listed as questionable due to a calf injury. The Rams are dealing with their own injury issues, but expect to have a key playmaker on hand.

Wide receiver Puka Nacua is listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report, but head coach Sean McVay expects him to play on Monday, per Adam Schefter. Nacua did not practice on Thursday due to an oblique injury, but he was able to get in limited work the rest of the week.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 3

Nacua has been dealing with the oblique injury since last week and it did not slow him down against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2. He was targeted 20 times and caught 15 passes for 147 yards. He even got a pair of carries mixed in. He’s set a host of records for performance through two games.

This week, Nacua faces a Bengals defense that has struggled through the first two weeks and is ripe for a big game from Nacua and Matthew Stafford. And if Burrow is unable to play, it opens the door to even bigger opportunities for the Rams offense. Nacua remains a must-start in all fantasy formats.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on his player props. His yardage total is installed at 64.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He won’t dominate like he has every game, but there’s no reason to think it changes yet.