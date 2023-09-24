Falcons vs. Lions inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

The Detroit Lions host the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 3 matchup in a bit of a surprising matchup. The Lions are 1-1, but the Falcons have managed to jump out to a 2-0 record. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and Detroit is a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Falcons have not ruled out anybody yet, but have a pair of questionable players. Cornerback Jeff Okudah (foot) and running back Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) are both game-day decisions. Okudah got in three full practices so he seems a good bet to play. Patterson suffered the thigh injury on Thursday and after sitting out practice that day was limited on Friday.

The Lions are dealing with several notable injuries. They’ll be without offensive tackle Taylor Decker (ankle), free safety Kerby Joseph (hip), defensive back Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee). All three were ruled out after sitting all three practices. Running back David Montgomery (thigh) is doubtful and did not practice all week. Wide receivers Josh Reynolds (groin) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe) are lited as questionable. Both got in a full practice on Friday.