Bears vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

The Chicago Bears travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET and the Bears are a heavy underdog. The Chiefs are a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Bears will be without defensive lineman Khalid Kareem (hip), who was added to the injury list on Thursday and ruled out on Friday. Free safety Eddie Jackson (foot) is listed as doubtful after missing all three practices this week. Offensive lineman Nate Davis is listed as questionable after missing Thursday’s practice due to a death personal reasons, likely related to a death in the family.

The Chiefs have ruled out linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) and wide receiver Richie James (knee) after both sat out practice all week. Running back Isiah Pacheco (hamstring), wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe), and linebacker Willie Gay, Jr. (quad) are all listed as questionable. All three got in a limited workout on Friday.