Titans vs. Browns inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

The Titans and Browns meet in Week 3 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 3 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By David Fucillo
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Tennessee Titans reacts after a play during the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns host the Tennessee Titans in a Week 3 matchup of 1-1 teams. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the Browns are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Titans will be without guard Peter Skoronski (abdomen) and wide receiver Kearis Jackson (ankle) as both were formally ruled out on Friday. They’ve listed four players as questionable, including cornerback Anthony Kendall (hip), defensive tackles Teair Tart (knee) and Denico Austry (foot/groin), and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle). Derrick Henry is not on the final injury report, but was limited with a toe issue on Wednesday and then got a rest day on Thursday. He was a full participant on Friday.

The Browns ruled out cornerback Greg Newsome II (elbow) and has listed offensive tackle James Hudson (ankle) as questionable. Hudson was added to the injury report on Thursday as limited and then sat out Friday’s practice. The Browns announced on Friday that running back Kareem Hunt will be active after signing with the team on Wednesday.

