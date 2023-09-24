Saints vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3

The Green Bay Packers host the New Orleans Saints in a Week 3 contest that gets underway at 1 p.m. ET. The Saints come into the game 2-0 with wins over the Titans and Panthers, while the Packers are 1-1 with a win over the Bears and a loss to the Falcons. Green Bay is a one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Packers have a lengthy injury report, but they could get some key players back. Guard Elgton Jenkins (knee) and safety Zayne Anderson (hamstring) have both been ruled out for the game. Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), linebacker Lukas Van Ness (elbow), wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring), and cornerback Jaire Alexander (back) are all listed as questionable. Bakhtiari did not get in a single practice this week, while the rest of the questionable players all got in limited work on Friday and some or all of the rest of the week.

The Saints will be without running back Jamaal Williams (hamstring) who has been ruled out, and likely without tight end Foster Moreau (ankle) who is listed as doubtful. Safey Ugo Amadi (knee) and cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring) are both listed as questionable.