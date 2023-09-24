Bills WR Stefon Diggs returns in Week 3 vs. Commanders

Update: Diggs has returned to the field. It seems like the wide receiver is good to go, but if it was an injury to his hand it is something to keep watch of. It might be something that can get re-aggravated, which would lead to an uptick in targets for backup wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

Diggs is standing on the sideline talking to WR coach Adam Henry. Athletic trainers nearby, Diggs is moving around and showing them his left hand. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 24, 2023

The Buffalo Bills are facing the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the NFL season. Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs picked up a big first down, but came out shaking his hand. He signaled for the first down, but then winced and seemed to pick up an injury to either his hand or his arm. He came off the field and was checked out by the team’s training staff.

Stefon Diggs getting looked at on the field by athletic trainers now. Looks to be left arm from here — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) September 24, 2023

More to come.