Bills WR Stefon Diggs returns in Week 3 vs. Commanders

Bills WR Stefon Diggs dealing with hand injury in Week 3. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson
Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms upprior to the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 24, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Update: Diggs has returned to the field. It seems like the wide receiver is good to go, but if it was an injury to his hand it is something to keep watch of. It might be something that can get re-aggravated, which would lead to an uptick in targets for backup wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

The Buffalo Bills are facing the Washington Commanders in Week 3 of the NFL season. Buffalo wide receiver Stefon Diggs picked up a big first down, but came out shaking his hand. He signaled for the first down, but then winced and seemed to pick up an injury to either his hand or his arm. He came off the field and was checked out by the team’s training staff.

More to come.

