Ravens RB Gus Edwards evaluated for concussion in Week 3 vs. Colts

Baltimore Ravens RB Gus Edwards suffered a head injury in Week 3. Here are the latest updates.

By Grace McDermott
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards suffered a head injury in Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts. He is being evaluated for a concussion.

This leaves the Ravens very thin at the running back position. They already lost JK Dobbins for the season, and Justice Hill was ruled out this week with a foot injury. Edwards had 11 carries for 51 yards before the injury, which occurred in the fourth quarter of the Week 3 matchup.

Melvin Gordon and Kenyan Drake were both added to the active roster this week and have been helping out in the backfield. They are now effectively the Ravens’ only options as they attempt to close out with a win in the final minutes of the game.

More to come.

