Saints QB Derek Carr questionable to return with shoulder injury in Week 3 vs. Packers

Update: Carr is officially listed as questionable to return to Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury.

Update: Carr is going to the locker room, presumably to get more tests. His head did make contact with the ground, so there’s a possibility they are checking for a concussion.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was getting looked at by trainers after going down on a sack against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. Carr has stayed relatively clean in this game, but Green Bay’s defensive line has been able to create pressure on occasion. This time, Rashan Gary came through and registered the sack to force the Saints to punt. Unfortunately, Carr stayed down after the hit for a while before eventually going into the medical tent.

The Saints have a 17-0 lead on Green Bay and have been playing well defensively, so there’s a chance New Orleans holds Carr out for a series or two if he needs to get some treatment. Jameis Winston would be the primary backup quarterback but the Saints can also use Taysom Hill under center. New Orleans has options at the position and a lead, so the big thing now is to make sure Carr hasn’t suffered a major setback.