Patriots TE Hunter Henry returns to the field in Week 3 vs. Jets

Update: Henry has returned to the game for New England. It seems like he avoided anything serious, but adrenaline could likely be keeping him in the game. The trainers were looking at his foot and ankle. It could definitely be a situation where Henry will still pop up on the early injury report next week as the team looks to give him extra rest. For now, though, he is back out on the field as New England looks to close out New York.

TE Hunter Henry, who left the game on the last drive with an undisclosed injury, has returned (for this free kick). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 24, 2023

The New England Patriots are trying to hold onto a late lead against the New York Jets. Starting tight end Hunter Henry has been a reliable option for quarterback Mac Jones this season. Henry was slow to get up and was looked at by trainers on the field. It looks like it is some sort of lower-body injury for the veteran tight end, and will likely get checked out more by the trainers in the medical tent.

Hunter Henry is down on the field with the training staff tending to him.



Seems like it may be an issue with his knee or ankle. — PGS NEST  (@NestPgs) September 24, 2023

More to come.