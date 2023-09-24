 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Patriots TE Hunter Henry returns to the field in Week 3 vs. Jets

New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry suffered a lower body injury in Week 3. Here are the latest updates.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Hunter Henry #85 of the New England Patriots is tackled by C.J. Mosley #57 of the New York Jets in the first half at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Update: Henry has returned to the game for New England. It seems like he avoided anything serious, but adrenaline could likely be keeping him in the game. The trainers were looking at his foot and ankle. It could definitely be a situation where Henry will still pop up on the early injury report next week as the team looks to give him extra rest. For now, though, he is back out on the field as New England looks to close out New York.

The New England Patriots are trying to hold onto a late lead against the New York Jets. Starting tight end Hunter Henry has been a reliable option for quarterback Mac Jones this season. Henry was slow to get up and was looked at by trainers on the field. It looks like it is some sort of lower-body injury for the veteran tight end, and will likely get checked out more by the trainers in the medical tent.

More to come.

More From DraftKings Network