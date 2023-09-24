Josh Reynolds is ACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Falcons

The Detroit Lions have released their inactives list and wide receiver Josh Reynolds is officially active for the team’s Week 3 clash against the Atlanta Falcons. Reynolds is not exactly a household name but he’s proven to be a solid compliment in this offense and could have some more opportunities in this matchup.

Fellow wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown is also listed as active, but that might actually help Reynolds have some more favorable matchups. The receiver will be looking to replicate his performance from Week 2 where he had five catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back David Montgomery is not playing, which means the Lions have about 15-20 touches to split up between Reynolds, St. Brown and other skill players. Those 2-3 extra opportunities could be enough for Reynolds to deliver solid fantasy value to managers who are playing him after his big showing in Week 2.