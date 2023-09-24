DeAndre Hopkins is ACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Browns

The Tennessee Titans will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Titans are 1-1 and coming off a big overtime win against the Los Angeles Chargers. Tennessee is still heavily leaning on running back Derrick Henry in the offense, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill will have to get his wide receivers more involved against Cleveland. Luckily, DeAndre Hopkins is ACTIVE on Sunday after dealing with an ankle injury this week.

Hopkins leads the Titans in receptions (11), targets (18) and receiving yards (105). He is still looking for his first touchdown in his new uniform. In fact, many of Tennessee’s receivers are looking for their first score of the year, as Tannehill has only one passing touchdown through two games. The good news is that the presence of Hopkins has taken the pressure off of second-year WR Treylon Burks. The Titans still seem content being run-first with Henry, but a healthy Hopkins and Burks at least give them reliable options if the offensive line can keep Tannehill upright.