Amon-ra St. Brown is ACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Falcons

The Detroit Lions are hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 with a win over the upstart Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. The Lions have officially listed star wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown as active for this matchup, which gives them a big boost offensively against Atlanta.

St. Brown is going to wear a steel plate in his boot to combat the toe injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Seahawks. The receiver said he has worn the plate before, so we shouldn’t expect it to be too much of a hinderance to his production. St. Brown is the top target in Detroit’s offense and should have a bigger share Sunday.

David Montgomery is not playing, which leaves 15-20 touches up for grabs. St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Josh Reynolds will likely compete for those, with St. Brown getting priority even as he plays through a toe issue.