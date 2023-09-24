 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Amon-ra St. Brown is ACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Falcons

The Lions published their Week 3 inactives report, and St. Brown is ACTIVE for their matchup against the Falcons. We break down what it means.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions
Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions takes the field to play the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field on September 17, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions are hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 with a win over the upstart Atlanta Falcons in Week 3. The Lions have officially listed star wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown as active for this matchup, which gives them a big boost offensively against Atlanta.

St. Brown is going to wear a steel plate in his boot to combat the toe injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Seahawks. The receiver said he has worn the plate before, so we shouldn’t expect it to be too much of a hinderance to his production. St. Brown is the top target in Detroit’s offense and should have a bigger share Sunday.

David Montgomery is not playing, which leaves 15-20 touches up for grabs. St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Josh Reynolds will likely compete for those, with St. Brown getting priority even as he plays through a toe issue.

More From DraftKings Network