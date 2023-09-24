Christian Watson is INACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 in what is the home opener for the NFC North side. The Packers are hoping to bounce back from a defeat at the hands of the Falcons in Week 2, while the Saints look to keep their undefeated season going. The Packers have several key players listed as questionable, with wide receiver Christian Watson among them. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury which has caused him to miss the first two games of the season.

Even after logging two limited practices during the week, Watson will not be playing in the team’s home opener. The Packers could be thinking ahead with a short week coming up in Week 4, which would give Watson a few extra days to recover. With the speedy receiver sidelined once again, look for Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed to be the primary targets in the passing game for Jordan Love.