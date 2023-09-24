Aaron Jones is INACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Saints

The Green Bay Packers announced their Week 3 inactive report on Sunday and running back Aaron Jones is INACTIVE for the team’s 1 p.m. ET game against the New Orleans Saints. He missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury and was listed as questionable on this week’s final injury report.

Jones sat out Wednesday’s practice, but was upgraded to limited participation on Thursday and Friday. Numerous reports last week said the team did not consider the injury serious, but the decision to sit him a second straight week suggests they still want to be cautious with Jones.

A.J. Dillon will get the start in his place against a Saints defense that ranks 11th against running backs in fantasy points allowed. The Packers also have Emmanuel Wilson in the backfield and promoted Patrick Taylor from the practice squad. Last week against the Falcons, Dillon had 15 carries for 55 yards and an eight-yard reception, Wilson had three carries for five yards and Taylor had a single one-yard carry. Dillon is worth a start, but that’s it in the backfield.