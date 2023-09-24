Steelers vs. Raiders inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3 on Sunday Night Football

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders close out Week 3 Sunday when they face off on Sunday Night Football. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium and will air on NBC and Peacock. The Raiders are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The injury reports are fairly light for this matchup. The Raiders have listed defensive end Tyree Wilson as questionable due to an illness. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is back and good to go, according to Josh McDaniels. Defensive end Chandler Jones was inactive last week, but has since been placed on the NFI list.

The Steelers will be without wide receiver Gunner Olszewski due to a concussion. Last week, they had a light inactives report after placing wide receiver Diontae Johnson and running back Anthony McFarland, Jr. on injured reserve. This week will be mostly healthy scratches on the inactives list.