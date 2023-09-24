DeAndre Hopkins injury: What status means for Week 3

DeAndre Hopkins was a late addition to the injury report this week for the Tennessee Titans. After getting in a full practice on Wednesday, he was limited on Thursday and sat Friday. He got a questionable designation on the official injury report.

This could be the team trying to manage the veteran receiver’s reps to keep him healthy for a tough matchup against the Cleveland Browns, or it could just be that his ankle injury is getting worse. Either way, if Hopkins is in your fantasy football plans this week, it might be best to seek out other options.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 3

Hopkins leads the Titans with 11 catches and 105 yards on 18 targets. He was slow to get going in last week’s game, an overtime win against the Chargers, and this Titans offense isn’t exactly a powerhouse when it comes to passing the ball.

This week’s game against the Browns is a tough one for Tennessee, and it’d be tough to trust a healthy Hopkins as much more than a WR3 with upside in this game. If he can’t play, Treylon Burks could see more targets, who’s seen the third most looks in the passing game so far this season. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is second on the team with 11 targets, and could see more if Hopkins can’t go this week. Still, a matchup against the Browns reduces the fantasy value for all of these players.

The Titans are 3.5-point underdogs this week, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. I certainly wouldn’t take them if Hopkins can’t play.