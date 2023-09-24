DK Metcalf injury: What status means for Week 3

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered a rib injury in last week’s comeback win over the Detroit Lions. Though he returned to action in that game, the injury was still bothering him this week on the practice field. The Seahawks gave him the day off on Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned as a full participant on Friday.

Metcalf has a questionable designation going into Sunday’s game against the visiting Carolina Panthers, but he is expected to play. Kickoff time for that one is at 4:05 p.m. ET.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 3

Metcalf leads the Seahawks with 122 receiving yards this season, followed by Tyler Lockett at 69 yards. He’s also got one score through the first two games of the season. Metcalf is tough to cover, and that’s going to make him a solid WR2 choice against the Panthers this week. If he can’t play, Lockett would assume that role and a similar fantasy value in DFS leagues. Rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba could have some appeal as a flex or WR3 if Metcalf can’t go.

The Seahawks are 5.5-point favorites, and that line feels very safe whether or not Metcal can play against a Panthers offense led by Andy Dalton this week.