Jaylen Waddle injury: What status means for Week 3

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a concussion in last week’s game against the New England Patriots, forcing him out of that contest and landing him in the league’s concussion protocol. He did not participate in practice on Wednesday or Thursday this week, but he did return for a limited session on Friday. The Dolphins officially listed Waddle as questionable this week but eventually ruled him out Saturday evening since he hadn’t cleared concussion protocol. The Dolphins host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 3

Waddle’s taken a clear backseat to Tyreek Hill so far this season, but he was solid as Miami’s No. 2 receiver. He’s second on the team with eight catches and 164 yards in two games this season. The Dolphins passing game should shred the Broncos, who were picked apart by Sam Howell and the Commanders last week. That makes Waddle being out tough for fantasy managers hoping for a big game against a soft defense.

I still like Miami as 6.5-point favorites in this one even with Waddle sidelined, but the total could be a bit lower without the speedster. The Broncos might be able to focus more on Hill with Waddle out, which could limit the No. 1 receiver’s output in this contest.

With Waddle out, tight end Durham Smythe has more appeal. Braxton Berrios and River Cracraft could be sneaky flex plays at a bargain price in your lineup.