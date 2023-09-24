Josh Reynolds injury: What status means for Week 3

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds showed up on the injury report this week, ahead of Sunday’s contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Reynolds is dealing with a groin injury, and the team officially listed him as questionable for Week 3.

It looks like it’s nothing to be overly concerned about. Reynolds was a limited participant at practice on Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a full session on Friday. He’s someone who definitely belongs in fantasy football lineups, especially for what should be a very favorable matchup this week.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 3

Reynolds has established himself as Detroit’s No. 2 wide receiver, with the Lions throwing the ball a ton so far this year. He’s got nine catches on 13 targets for 146 yards, and he leads the Lions with two receiving touchdowns.

Detroit’s favored by three in this one, which feels like a slam dunk given their lineup. I feel good about the over on 46.5 for this game too.

If Reynolds couldn’t suit up for some reason, then Kalif Raymond would likely fill the No. 2 role. However, most of Reynolds targets would probably be redistributed among Amon Ra St. Brown, the team’s leading receiver, tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. But a healthy Reynolds is a solid WR2 in DFS lineups this week.