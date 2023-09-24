Kadarius Toney injury: What status means for Week 3

Kadarius Toney is back on the injury report this week. After starting the season with a knee issue, he’s now dealing with a toe injury. The Kansas City Chiefs listed the wide receiver as questionable on this week’s injury report, ahead of a Sunday contest at home against the struggling Chicago Bears.

Toney missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he was a limited participant on Friday. That points to him being a game-time decision ahead of Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 3

After some horrendous, costly drops in the season opener, Toney had a better outing last week against Jacksonville, catching five targets for 35 yards. He did, however, lose 12 yards after recovering his own fumble, when a defender knocked the ball out of his hands from behind.

Whether or not Toney plays shouldn’t have much to do with the outcome of this one. The Chiefs are favored by 12.5 points at home, which feels entirely reasonable here despite the large spread.

In the past, Toney’s been one of those tantalizing players who can suddenly roll up a big game, changing the fortunes of your fantasy football lineup. But it’s pretty clear there are more bust days than booms, so at this point, he’s probably not worth a spot in your DFS lineups, healthy or not. The Chiefs have been spreading the ball around to their different receivers a lot this season, but of the bunch, Skyy Moore seems to have the most upside, while Justin Watson has been among the steadiest options with a team-high 107 receiving yards. Either one is a decent flex option this week.