Christian Watson injury: What status means for Week 3

Christian Watson is getting closer to making his regular season NFL debut, but it looks like we may have to wait until Sunday morning to know whether or not it’ll happen this week.

The Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver is officially listed as questionable on the injury report ahead of their Week 3 contest against the New Orleans Saints. The good news is that Watson was able to practice this week, in a limited role, on Wednesday and Friday, getting a day off in between.

It’s shaping up to be a game-time decision. Kickoff for this one is in the early slot on Sunday, so you’ll have time to make any last-minute fantasy football lineup adjustments depending on Watson’s status.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 3

Prior to the start of the season, Watson was widely expected to be quarterback Jordan Love’s go-to pass catcher. We’ll actually have to see him in the lineup to know how that prediction shakes out, but it’s a good bet that Green Bay’s second-round pick could have a significant impact on the offense. If he is in the lineup, I’d feel much better taking the Packers at -1, which is where the line currently sits on DraftKings Sportsbook. Ditto for the over on a 42.5 projected point total.

If he does play, it’s likely that the team has him on a pitch count, which could affect his fantasy production. This week, it might be best to have him as no more than a flex play, just as a hedge. Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs would continue seeing the bulk of targets among Packers wide receivers, both of whom are decent options as a WR3 with some upside this week.