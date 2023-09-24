Aaron Jones injury: What status means for Week 3

We’re still waiting to find out whether or not Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will suit up against the New Orleans Saints this week. Jones was officially listed as questionable on the injury report this week, as he’s still dealing with the hamstring injury that sidelined him in Week 2. However, he was able to get in two limited practices on Thursday and Friday, which at least points in the right direction.

Kickoff for that game is at 1 p.m. ET, so you’ll at least have time to make any last minute adjustments to your fantasy football lineups.

Betting and DFS implications for Week 3

The Packers are one-point favorites at home against the Saints, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. A projected point total of 42.5 could be tougher to realize without Jones in uniform for Green Bay. Wide receiver Christian Watson is also questionable, and could be limited if he does suit up this week.

Their chances of pulling out the win are certainly better if Jones can play. When he was on the field in Week 1, against the Chicago Bears, Jones put up 127 total yards and scored twice. Backup AJ Dillon hasn’t been as productive so far this season, rushing for just 3.7 yards per attempt on 15 carries as the starter last week against the Falcons.

The Saints have been a tough opponent for running backs, so if the Packers don’t have Jones, Dillon’s fantasy value isn’t as high, even as a starter. Jones would still be a solid RB2 if he can play, but I’d limit Dillon to the flex spot if he’s the featured back this week.