49ers WR Deebo Samuel returns in Week 3 vs. Giants

Update: It may have just been the wind getting knocked out of Samuel, or a stinger, but he is back on the field.

San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel picked up an injury after a big reception in Thursday’s game against the New York Giants. He walked off the field under his own power but went right into the medical tent with trainers.

Deebo Samuel entering medical tent. #49ers — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) September 22, 2023

Before the injury, Samuel had been having another impactful game for San Francisco. With no Brandon Aiyuk, Samuel stepped up as a reliable option for quarterback Brock Purdy. He had five receptions on 11 targets for 102 yards.

Aiyuk was ruled inactive for the game prior to kickoff and now with Samuel off the field, the 49ers will have to explore their depth at wide receiver. Jauan Jennings would figure to see an uptick in targets. Rookie Ronnie Bell had two receptions for 24 yards and his first career touchdown early and could also see an increase in work.