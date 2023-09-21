DeVonta Smith limited Thursday ahead of Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of Week 3’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Eagles have an extra day of rest on the long week, so the Thursday injury report likely comes with extra precautions. Still, wide receiver DeVonta Smith was notably limited in practice to start the week and is listed as dealing with both a hamstring and thigh injury.

Bradberry, Blankenship and Gainwell all return to practice.



DeVonta Smith was limping in the locker room postgame Thursday and acknowledged he had gotten a bit banged up, but suggested he would be ok. pic.twitter.com/06HBFAdNVj — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) September 21, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Smith and teammate AJ Brown have been quite the dynamic duo to begin the season. Smith has brought in 11 of his 15 targets for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Brown has 108 yards on 11 of his 16 targets. They complement each other well, and either missing would be a hit to the Eagles’ passing attack.

If Smith sits, Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert figure to see an uptick in targets. Quez Watkins could see extra work, but he is also on the injury report. Brown and Goedert would be the only fantasy-relevant players to look at with no Smith. If Smith is active, you should definitely keep him in your fantasy lineups.