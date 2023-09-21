 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

DeVonta Smith limited Thursday ahead of Week 3 vs. Buccaneers

We break down the news that DeVonta Smith is dealing with hamstring and thigh injuries. What it means for Week 3.

By Teddy Ricketson
DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a catch during at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of Week 3’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. The Eagles have an extra day of rest on the long week, so the Thursday injury report likely comes with extra precautions. Still, wide receiver DeVonta Smith was notably limited in practice to start the week and is listed as dealing with both a hamstring and thigh injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Smith and teammate AJ Brown have been quite the dynamic duo to begin the season. Smith has brought in 11 of his 15 targets for 178 yards and two touchdowns. Brown has 108 yards on 11 of his 16 targets. They complement each other well, and either missing would be a hit to the Eagles’ passing attack.

If Smith sits, Brown and tight end Dallas Goedert figure to see an uptick in targets. Quez Watkins could see extra work, but he is also on the injury report. Brown and Goedert would be the only fantasy-relevant players to look at with no Smith. If Smith is active, you should definitely keep him in your fantasy lineups.

More From DraftKings Network