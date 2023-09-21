Rams WR Puka Nacua doesn’t practice Thursday ahead of Week 3 vs. Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals as part of the Week 3 Monday Night Football doubleheader. Players will have an extra day to prepare, and Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua may need it. He is starting the week not practicing and is dealing with an oblique injury. The good news is that head coach Sean McVay said that the expectation is that Nacua will be able to suit up.

Rams WR Puka Nacua (oblique) will not practice today, per Sean McVay, but they expect him to play in Monday's game vs. Cincinnati — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) September 21, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Nacua has dominated his first two career games. He and Matthew Stafford have been on the same page as the rookie has stepped into Cooper Kupp’s shoes in the offense. Nacua has 25 receptions on 35 targets for 266 yards through two games. His target share has been unreal, and he typically benefits from Los Angeles not having a sustainable run game. If he is active, Nacua has become a must start until he has a dud.

If Nacua is inactive, then Tutu Atwell will likely see an increase in targets. He could be started in deeper leagues of at least 12 teams. Van Jefferson and Ben Skowronek could also be involved more, but they are too risky to rely on, especially with this game taking place on Monday night with fewer options to pivot to.