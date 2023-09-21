 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is INACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Giants

The 49ers published their Week 3 inactives report, and Brandon Aiyuk is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Giants. We break down what it means.

By Teddy Ricketson
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams safety Russ Yeast (2) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers will be without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Thursday night against the New York Giants. There was optimism he would be able to play, but he will miss his first game of the season due to the shoulder injury sustained in Week 2. Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings should see an uptick in work as should Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.

The injury comes at a bad time, as Aiyuk had finally started looking like the receiver he was expected to be. He began the year bringing in all eight of his targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aiyuk perfectly complements the San Francisco offense consisting of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. The 49ers have a favorable matchup against a banged-up New York Giants team, so they should still be able to play well even with Aiyuk sidelined. He will turn his attention to benefitting from the extra rest and preparing to return to the field in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

More From DraftKings Network