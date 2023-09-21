49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is INACTIVE for Week 3 vs. Giants

The San Francisco 49ers will be without wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on Thursday night against the New York Giants. There was optimism he would be able to play, but he will miss his first game of the season due to the shoulder injury sustained in Week 2. Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings should see an uptick in work as should Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.

Brandon Aiyuk and Ambry Thomas have been ruled out for #NYGvsSF.



Week 3 @DignityHealth inactives: https://t.co/C2Ufsorqsw pic.twitter.com/XIlfNor07L — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 21, 2023

The injury comes at a bad time, as Aiyuk had finally started looking like the receiver he was expected to be. He began the year bringing in all eight of his targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Aiyuk perfectly complements the San Francisco offense consisting of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. The 49ers have a favorable matchup against a banged-up New York Giants team, so they should still be able to play well even with Aiyuk sidelined. He will turn his attention to benefitting from the extra rest and preparing to return to the field in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.