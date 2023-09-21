 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trevon Diggs suffers torn ACL in Thursday’s practice

We break down the news that Trevon Diggs is dealing with an injury. What it means for Week 3 against the Cardinals

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates an interception against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Update: Tom Pelissero is reporting that the MRI is already completed and Diggs has in fact torn his ACL. He is done for the year.

Update: The fear is that Diggs has torn his ACL. He is getting an MRI to confirm, but his season will likely be over if this is true.

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 of the NFL season. Dallas’ defense has been the talk of the season as they look like either playoff favorites from a good offense and vaunted defense. They are outscoring teams 70-10 through two weeks and will play the Cardinals in Week 3. Dallas could be without star cornerback Trevon Diggs who notably suffered a lower body injury at Thursday’s practice and was spotted on crutches.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Dallas’ defense is more than Diggs, but this would be a boost for Arizona’s skill position players. Guys like Marquise Brown, James Conner and Zack Ertz were likely already going to crack your lineups from their respective involvement in the offense as well as the likelihood of the game script favoring the Cardinals to pass later in the game. If Diggs misses the game, I think you could even flex Rondale Moore in 12-team leagues or higher. If he is active, you can still play Brown, Ertz and Conner, but with lowered expectations.

