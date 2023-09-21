Trevon Diggs suffers torn ACL in Thursday’s practice

Update: Tom Pelissero is reporting that the MRI is already completed and Diggs has in fact torn his ACL. He is done for the year.

An MRI already confirmed Trevon Diggs' injury, per source. He's done for the season. https://t.co/PQ7mS4a9hV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

Update: The fear is that Diggs has torn his ACL. He is getting an MRI to confirm, but his season will likely be over if this is true.

The #Cowboys fear that Pro Bowl CB Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in practice today, sources tell me and @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/ZbZvotcQTy — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3 of the NFL season. Dallas’ defense has been the talk of the season as they look like either playoff favorites from a good offense and vaunted defense. They are outscoring teams 70-10 through two weeks and will play the Cardinals in Week 3. Dallas could be without star cornerback Trevon Diggs who notably suffered a lower body injury at Thursday’s practice and was spotted on crutches.

Cowboys’ CB Trevon Diggs is being evaluated after hurting his leg at today’s practice. Diggs was seen on crutches after practice. Per @WerderEdESPN, Dak Prescott said: “Some of you saw him leaving the field so prayers for him; simple as that.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Dallas’ defense is more than Diggs, but this would be a boost for Arizona’s skill position players. Guys like Marquise Brown, James Conner and Zack Ertz were likely already going to crack your lineups from their respective involvement in the offense as well as the likelihood of the game script favoring the Cardinals to pass later in the game. If Diggs misses the game, I think you could even flex Rondale Moore in 12-team leagues or higher. If he is active, you can still play Brown, Ertz and Conner, but with lowered expectations.