Who is Derrick Henry’s backup?

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is dealing with a toe injury ahead of the team’s Week 3 road matchup at the Cleveland Browns this Sunday. The veteran was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and wasn’t spotted on the field during the media viewing window on Thursday. That has increased speculation over whether or not King Henry will suit up this weekend.

Titans backup running back

In the event that Henry is declared out for Sunday’s showdown, backup Tyjae Spears would step in and fill the role as the Titans’ starter against the Browns. The rookie out of Tulane was a training camp darling and has gotten a handful of touches through his first two games as a pro, taking 11 carries for 76 rushing yards. His workload would obviously increase as RB1 in the King’s absence.

Spears is currently rostered in 16.7% of fantasy leagues, so prospective fantasy managers should have a good shot at picking him up off the waiver wire ahead of Week 3. If you have Henry on your roster, you should try to submit a bid immediately even before Henry’s status for the game is confirmed.