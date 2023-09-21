 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins not at practice Thursday ahead of Week 3 vs. Browns

We break down the news that DeAndre Hopkins was not spotted at practice on Thursday. What it means for Week 3.

By Teddy Ricketson
DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Tennessee Titans reacts after a play during the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Titans find themselves 1-1 and coming off a big win over the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime. After being a full practice participant on Wednesday, veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was not spotted at Thursday’s practice. It could just be a rest day, but the injury report will tell us more later on Thursday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Hopkins is still adjusting to his new team. He is playing alongside another talented wideout in Treylon Burks, but he is catching the eye of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Through two games, Hopkins leads the team in receptions (11), targets (18) and receiving yards (105), but is still searching for that first touchdown in a Titans uniform.

If he is active, Hopkins is a solid play in fantasy football against the Browns secondary this week. Despite Tennessee being run-heavy with Derrick Henry, Hopkins is getting a consistent target share. If he is inactive, this would elevate Burks, but that would be the only other Titans pass-catcher to get a boost.

