Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins not at practice Thursday ahead of Week 3 vs. Browns

The Tennessee Titans will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Titans find themselves 1-1 and coming off a big win over the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime. After being a full practice participant on Wednesday, veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was not spotted at Thursday’s practice. It could just be a rest day, but the injury report will tell us more later on Thursday.

Not present during open part of #Titans practice: Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins, Denico Autry, Peter Skoronski. Left after stretch: Tre Avery, Luke Gifford. Kearis Jackson tweaks leg during practice and went in with trainer. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) September 21, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Hopkins is still adjusting to his new team. He is playing alongside another talented wideout in Treylon Burks, but he is catching the eye of quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Through two games, Hopkins leads the team in receptions (11), targets (18) and receiving yards (105), but is still searching for that first touchdown in a Titans uniform.

If he is active, Hopkins is a solid play in fantasy football against the Browns secondary this week. Despite Tennessee being run-heavy with Derrick Henry, Hopkins is getting a consistent target share. If he is inactive, this would elevate Burks, but that would be the only other Titans pass-catcher to get a boost.