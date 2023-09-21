Who is Bryce Young’s backup?

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle injury ahead of the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday. The rookie tweaked it during their 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night and was subsequently held out of practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. The way things are trending, it appears that the No. 1 overall pick will not take the field for Sunday’s road showdown in Seattle.

Panthers backup quarterback

In the event that Young is officially ruled out for this game, backup Andy Dalton will step in and take over for the rookie. This would be the veteran’s 2023 season debut as he did not play in either of the team’s first two games of the regular season. He got plenty of run with the Saints last season while Jameis Winston was injured, throwing for just under 3,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions through 14 games.

Dalton is rostered in just 0.1% of fantasy leagues, so the line is wide open for anyone to pick him up off the waiver wire if they are in a bind. However, he would most likely assume a game-manager role in this contest and that only boosts the fantasy value of starting running back Miles Sanders.