Bills RB James Cook not seen at practice Thursday ahead of Week 3 vs. Commanders

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook was not present for Thursday practice ahead of Week 3. He was not on the Wednesday injury report, so it is currently unclear why he was absent on Thursday. The Bills face the Washington Commanders in Week 3. Cook had 123 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards in Week 2.

Did not see running back James Cook at Bills practice today during the portion open to the media. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) September 21, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

It seems unlikely that Cook is out or limited for the weekend, as he did not appear on the injury report this week. He should still be an acceptable starter on your fantasy rosters this week, particularly given his major Week 2 performance. However, if he is out or limited, Latavius Murray and Damien Harris will likely see an uptick in snaps and carries. Murray had 22 rushing yards and nine receiving yards last week, and added a touchdown. Harris had 33 rushing yards and a touchdown, as well.