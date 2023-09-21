Giants vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 3 on Thursday Night Football

The New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers kick off Week 3 on Thursday Night Football at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The game gets going at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air exclusively via live stream on Prime Video. The 49ers are a ten-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Giants have a lengthy injury report and it’s going to make for a tough game against the 49ers. The team has already ruled out running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring), left guard Ben Bredeson (concussion), and defensive end Azeez Ojulari (hamstring). Additionally, linebacker Micah McFadden (neck) and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) are both listed as questionable for the game. Both were limited all week in practice and will be game-time decisions.

The 49ers have two players listed as questionable. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (knee) will be game-day decisions for the team.