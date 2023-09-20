Jets RB Breece Hall limited Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Patriots

New York Jets running back Breece Hall, who has returned to play after suffering a knee injury which sidelined him for most of last season, remains on some type of management program in Week 3. He was limited in Wednesday’s practice due to recovery from a knee injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

The Patriots have a strong defense, but they did let Raheem Mostert slip through for some big gains in Week 2. Hall struggled in Week 2 against the Cowboys and game script didn’t do him any favors, but he did have a monster showing against the Bills in Week 1.

Hall being limited is not a big deal, as he’s going to managed until he is truly back to 100%. For now, he remains the best running back from this backfield for fantasy purposes. If Hall does have some sort of setback, Dalvin Cook and Michael Carter would be in line for more playing time.