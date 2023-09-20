Patriots WR DeVante Parker limited Wednesday with knee injury ahead of Week 3 vs. Jets

The New England Patriots are hoping to get their first win of the 2023 NFL season in Week 3 when they meet their division rivals New York Jets. Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker is dealing with a knee injury and was limited in Wednesday’s practice.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

The Patriots have not been good offensively, and they have been especially poor throwing the ball. Parker was not on the field in the season opener, but he did have six catches for 57 yards on eight targets in Week 2. It’s hard to trust any wide receiver for fantasy purposes in this offense, but Parker seems to have carved out a bigger role than Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

If Parker has a setback and is unable to suit up Sunday, Bourne and Smith-Schuster would be in line for more targets. However, this Jets secondary is tough to throw against and presents a difficult matchup for New England’s receivers.