Tyreek Hill limited Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Broncos

We break down the news that Tyreek Hill is dealing with an ankle injury. What it means for Week 3.

By Teddy Ricketson
Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The undefeated Miami Dolphins will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Dolphins’ offense has been clicking with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert. The speedster Hill is dealing with an ankle injury picked up in the team’s Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Hill is a must-start in fantasy football when he is active and healthy. In Week 1, he had 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. While that production level isn’t sustainable, he did have five receptions for 40 yards and a score in Week 2. He leads all wide receivers in fantasy scoring in half-PPR formats by at least 9.8 points.

If Hill misses the game, despite an increased target share for others, the only wide receiver I would trust would be his backup Jaylen Waddle. Braxton Berrios would be a deep flex in 14-team leagues or bigger.

