Tyreek Hill limited Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Broncos

The undefeated Miami Dolphins will take on the Denver Broncos in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Dolphins’ offense has been clicking with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Raheem Mostert. The speedster Hill is dealing with an ankle injury picked up in the team’s Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots.

Salvon Ahmed (groin), Jaylen Waddle (concussion) and Xavien Howard (rest) did not practice today for the Dolphins



Terron Armstead (back/knee/ankle), Tyreek Hill (ankle), Jaelan Phillips (back), Raekwon Davis (wrist) and Andrew van Ginkel (ankle) were also limited — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) September 20, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Hill is a must-start in fantasy football when he is active and healthy. In Week 1, he had 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. While that production level isn’t sustainable, he did have five receptions for 40 yards and a score in Week 2. He leads all wide receivers in fantasy scoring in half-PPR formats by at least 9.8 points.

If Hill misses the game, despite an increased target share for others, the only wide receiver I would trust would be his backup Jaylen Waddle. Braxton Berrios would be a deep flex in 14-team leagues or bigger.