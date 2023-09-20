 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bryce Young not practicing Wednesday with ankle injury ahead of Week 3 vs. Seahawks

We break down the news that Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle injury. What it means for Week 3.

Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers walks off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints in the game at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young are 0-2 on the season and will travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks this weekend. Young started this week by not practicing on Wednesday due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Saints on Monday Night Football.

The rookie quarterback was able to play through the injury, but that doesn’t mean he is a sure shot to play in Seattle. He will likely need to get back to practice on Thursday to be on track to start this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Young has shown some good things as a passer early on, but there is also plenty of room to improve. He isn’t going to be a starter for fantasy anytime soon with the way their offense has performed, but he is more dynamic than his backup Andy Dalton and his presence is needed to help elevate the team and their fantasy players’ potential.

