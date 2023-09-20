Commanders TE Logan Thomas not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Bills

The Washington Commanders are preparing to take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 of the NFL season. Washington heads into the game 2-0, coming off a win against the Denver Broncos. In the game, however, tight end Logan Thomas took a big hit from Denver S Kareem Jackson. Thomas is in the concussion protocol and is not practicing on Wednesday.

Logan Thomas (concussion) is not at practice. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 20, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Thomas isn’t typically a fantasy-relevant tight end, but heads into this week as the TE6 in half-PPR formats. So, if you have been brave enough to start him, it theoretically has paid early dividends. His backup is John Bates, and despite the success of Thomas, it is hard to see that translating to Bates if he is the starting tight end for Washington. If Thomas is active, you can start him based on his involvement so far, but I am hesitant to commit to him long-term in the offense.