Jamaal WIlliams doesn’t practice Wednesday for Week 3 vs. Packers

The New Orleans Saints beat the Carolina Panthers on Monday night to go 2-0 on the season. They’ll try to make that 3-0 when they face the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this Sunday. If they do win, it will probably be without the services of RB Jamaal Williams, who injured his hamstring on Monday night.

Williams didn’t practice on Wednesday as expected and reports aren’t encouraging about his availability for this week. The good news for the Saints is that rookie RB Kendre Miller, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury of his own, practiced in full on Wednesday and looks poised to make his debut on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

With William unlikely to play and Miller likely to play, we could see Miller take over the lead role. His only competition is Tony Jones Jr., who did come in and score two short touchdowns, but also ran for just 34 yards on 12 touches. Miller would be a risky start, but worth a pickup, even with Alvin Kamara returning in Week 4.