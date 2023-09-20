Miles Sanders limited in practice ahead of Week 3 vs. Seahawks

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders was limited at Wednesday’s practice ahead of Week 3 with a pectoral injury. Sanders had 48 all-purpose yards in the Panthers’ Week 2 loss to the Saints.

The rest of the Panthers' injury report:

Brian Burns (ankle), Justin Houston (calf), Miles Sanders (pec) and Chandler Wooten (knee) were limited. — Joe Person (@josephperson) September 20, 2023

The Panthers face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. The team has not yet announced whether they consider him questionable or day-to-day for the upcoming game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

If Sanders is out or limited, Chuba Hubbard will see an uptick in snaps and carries in Week 3. Hubbard had 60 rushing yards for the Panthers in Week 1, and was a consistent go-to after Christian McCaffrey left for the 49ers in 2022. Raheem Blackshear is also on the Panthers’ depth chart, and has not yet recorded a carry or target over the first two weeks of the 2023 season.

However, there is not yet any indication that Sanders will not be able to play this weekend.