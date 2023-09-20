Amari Cooper doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Titans

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a wild loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football in Week 2. They lost their star running back Nick Chubb to a horrific knee injury, but did end up getting a strong game from their WR1 Amari Cooper, who was very questionable to play due to a groin injury.

Cooper ended up catching seven passes for 90 yards on a night where offense was hard to come by. He appeared to be okay health-wise throughout the game, but he isn’t practicing on Wednesday due to the aforementioned groin injury and also a shoulder injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

At this point it would appear that the team is giving Cooper rest for his groin injury as they ready him to face the Titans. The Titans are a good matchup and Cooper would be an automatic start as long as he’s ready to go. If he can’t go, Elijah Moore and David Njoku would be up next for extra targets and would have fantasy appeal.