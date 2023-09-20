Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Ravens have already seen some big injuries this season, with RB J.K. Dobbins suffering a season-ending injury. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not practicing on Wednesday due to an ankle injury. Initially, the injury picked up in Week 2’s game wasn’t considered serious, so hopefully starting the week with an off day is just for extra rest.

Ravens had eight players not on practice field: RB Justice Hill, WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle); OL Ronnie Stanley (knee) and Tyler Linderbaum (ankle); OLB Odafe Oweh and Jadeveon Clowney; CB Marlon Humphrey (foot); S Marcus Williams (pec) — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 20, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Beckham is still getting re-acclimated to being back in the NFL. He missed the entire 2022 season recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl he won with the Los Angeles Rams. Through two games, Beckham has been targeted seven times and brought in five for 66 yards. He hasn’t exactly gotten back to form, but he has certainly been a good addition to Baltimore’s receiving corps.

If Beckham is active on Sunday, he has a good matchup against the Indianapolis defense. They have allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game, granted it’s just been two weeks. Beckham would have flex appeal in deep leagues, but anything 12-teams and under, he can stay on the bench.