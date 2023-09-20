 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Jones misses practice ahead of Week 3 vs. Saints

We break down the news that Aaron Jones isn’t practicing. What it means for Week 3.

By Grace McDermott
Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones warmed up with his team with a helmet on Wednesday ahead of Week 3, but did not participate in the practice session that was open to reporters. Jones is dealing with a hamstring issue. He sat out of the Packers’ Week 2 loss to the Falcons, but had two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Bears.

The Packers face the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

If Jones misses another week of practice, we can expect to see AJ Dillon get the majority of touches on rushing plays again. Dillon had 15 carries for 55 yards in Week 2 with Jones out. Emanuel Wilson was used in the backfield for just three carries, so we can expect the run game to lean heavily on Dillon. Patrick Taylor, Jr. could potentially see some on-field action as well this week.

