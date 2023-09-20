Aaron Jones misses practice ahead of Week 3 vs. Saints

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones warmed up with his team with a helmet on Wednesday ahead of Week 3, but did not participate in the practice session that was open to reporters. Jones is dealing with a hamstring issue. He sat out of the Packers’ Week 2 loss to the Falcons, but had two touchdowns in Week 1 against the Bears.

Aaron Jones warmed up with team inside with a helmet on, but he didn’t come outside for the start of practice open to reporters.



Christian Watson is practicing.



David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are not. Everybody else on the 53 is.



Here’s Watson: pic.twitter.com/WYeHUEDypJ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 20, 2023

The Packers face the New Orleans Saints in Week 3.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

If Jones misses another week of practice, we can expect to see AJ Dillon get the majority of touches on rushing plays again. Dillon had 15 carries for 55 yards in Week 2 with Jones out. Emanuel Wilson was used in the backfield for just three carries, so we can expect the run game to lean heavily on Dillon. Patrick Taylor, Jr. could potentially see some on-field action as well this week.