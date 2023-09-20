Bills TE Dawson Knox doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Commanders

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up to take on the Washington Commanders in Week 3. The Bills suffered a bad loss in Week 1 but were able to bounce back at home in Week 2 and will look to use that momentum heading into this game. However, they didn’t come out of Week 2 unscathed, as tight end Dawson Knox picked up a back injury. He starts the week out not practicing.

Wednesday injury report pic.twitter.com/o4XzEEFp7B — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 20, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Knox has struggled to find his place in the Bills offense alongside rookie Dalton Kincaid this year. Quarterback Josh Allen is still averaging 39 passing attempts per game, but with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Kincaid and James Cook all in the mix for receptions, Knox has fallen behind. He has six receptions on nine targets for 35 yards and a touchdown through two games. In comparison, Kincaid has nine receptions on 10 targets for 69 yards and is still searching for his first career touchdown.

Heading into Week 3, Knox is the TE12 in half-PPR scoring, with Kincaid on his heels at TE13. I’d prefer to have Kincaid from the increased target share. If Knox is active, I will still sit him on my bench if I have another viable option. If he is inactive, I am absolutely starting Kincaid.