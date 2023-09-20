Titans RB Derrick Henry limited in practice Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Browns

The Tennessee Titans will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the NFL season. The Titans head into the game 1-1 and are struggling to get their offense going. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill has struggled due to the offensive line’s inability to keep him upright. Starting running back Derrick Henry is seeing another high workload but is starting the week limited in practice with a toe injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Henry is one of the more consistent running backs in fantasy football. He has carried the ball 40 times for 143 yards and a score through two games. Henry has added 71 additional yards on five receptions. You will still start him against a tough Browns defense if he is active, albeit with slightly more hesitation than you normally have.

If Henry can’t play, rookie Tyjae Spears is the likeliest to see an increase in action. He has 76 yards on 11 carries but with no score. Despite an anticipated high workload, you wouldn’t want to look Spears’ way unless you are in 12-team leagues or higher and are desperate at running back.