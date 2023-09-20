 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Packers WR Christian Watson practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Saints

We break down the news that Christian Watson. What it means for Week 3.

By Teddy Ricketson
Christian Watson #9 of the Green Bay Packers runs a route in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 26, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season. The Packers have dealt with early-season injuries, notably to running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson. The good news for Green Bay is that Watson is practicing on Wednesday. He was limited last Friday, but this is still a good sign he may be able to make his season debut on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Watson should be in line for a big role with the Packers this season. He impressed as a rookie and was considered the WR1 coming out of training camp. Unfortunately, he picked up a hamstring injury in the preseason that delayed his start in the regular season. If Watson can go, he begins with a tough matchup against the Saints secondary. He should command a decent target share so if your lineup has been missing him, you should be able to fire him up this weekend.

If he is inactive yet again, quarterback Jordan Love will look to lean on Romeo Doubs and Jayden Reed.

More From DraftKings Network