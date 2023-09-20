Saints QB/TE Taysom Hill limited Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Packers

The New Orleans Saints are gearing up to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. The Saints are likely going to be without running back Jamaal Williams this week, but he isn’t the only player on the injury report to begin the week. Backup quarterback and utility player Taysom Hill was limited in Wednesday’s practice. He is dealing with a knee injury.

Saints injury report pic.twitter.com/mIyRVfwsuN — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) September 20, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Despite playing many positions, Hill lacks any fantasy football relevance if everyone is healthy. If starting quarterback Derek Carr gets hurt, Hill would be in the mix for more work alongside Jameis Winston. If tight end Juwan Johnson were to go down with an injury, Hill may see more work in that position. For now, he may be an exciting addition to formations for New Orleans because of his versatility, that doesn’t translate to your fantasy football lineup.