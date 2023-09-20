Justice Hill misses practice Wednesday ahead of Week 3 vs. Colts

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill missed practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 3. The Ravens take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. The nature of Hill’s absence is not yet disclosed. He had two touchdowns in Week 1 and led the backfield in Week 2.

#Ravens RB Justice Hill was absent from Wednesday’s practice, which explains the addition of Kenyan Drake to the practice squad.



Ravens RBs practicing:

Gus Edwards

Melvin Gordon*

Kenyan Drake*

Owen Wright*

*-Practice squad — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) September 20, 2023

Fantasy football implications for Week 3

Gus Edwards will continue to get plenty of touches, and if Hill is absent, Edwards would be an excellent fantasy target this week. The Ravens signed Kenyan Drake to the practice squad this week, and Drake may see some field time and touches if Hill is out. Melvin Gordon is also on the practice squad and could see some time as well. However, Edwards is probably the only reliable fantasy target of that potential backfield lineup this week.

It is unclear as of now whether Hill will be back in time to play this weekend. With Lamar Jackson using his legs plenty, the Ravens running backs have to split time with their QB as well.